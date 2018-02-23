'The Muppets' News: Disney Rebooting The Series For Its Own Streaming Service

Facebook/The Muppets Reports claim that Disney is rebooting "The Muppets" for its upcoming own streaming service.

Disney is poised to give Netflix a run for its money as its upcoming streaming service will be filled with classic hit titles, including a reboot of "The Muppets."

While Disney's own streaming service is yet to begin its operations, those looking forward to avail of it can already be sure that it will boast of reboots and remakes of classic titles from the movies and television. According to a report of The Hollywood Reporter, one of the titles that can be expected to be included on the list of shows on the streaming service is a remake of "The Muppets."

To recall, it was in 20004 when Disney acquired the rights to "The Muppets." While the studio created a "Muppets" TV series for ABC in 2016, it was eventually cancelled after one season run. Reportedly, the studio is currently looking for a new writer for another remake of the series, this time for its yet to be officially named streaming service.

Apart from "The Muppets," other Disney intellectual properties have also been announced as rebooted shows that fans can look forward to in the upcoming streaming service, including a "Monsters Inc.," "High School Musical," and live-action "Star Wars" TV series.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that "The Parent Trap," "Father of the Bride" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" are also in the pipeline as some of the movies to be rebooted for the entertainment platform.

As if those planned TV shows and TV-movies were not enough, the Disney streaming service will also boast of all Marvel and "Star Wars" movies, leaving some fans wondering what would happen to Netflix. After all, while it's true that the current leading streaming platform has the rights to Disney intellectual properties, the deal with the studio is already bound to end next year.

Some believe, on the other hand, that while the list of shows that Disney has for its upcoming streaming service is nothing short of impressive and exciting, it remains unclear whether it will be as successful as Netflix. After all, it remains unclear how many fans are willing to avail of the service as Disney has yet to announce how much the rates of the subscription packages will be.