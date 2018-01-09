The Nergigante Will Be Featured in the Final PS4 Beta of 'Monster Hunter: World'

YouTube courtesy of Monster Hunter A look at 'Monster Hunter: World's' Nergigante

There's another beta for "Monster Hunter: World" that is set to go live just ahead of the game being released and this is one that will feature an appearance from one particularly terrifying creature.

As announced just recently by the developers, the upcoming beta will feature the monster known as the Nergigante.

Developers have already talked up the might of this fearsome creature in the past, even going so far as to call it as the game's "deadliest foe yet."

For those who may be unaware of what this beast is truly capable of, they can check out the gameplay video embedded below.

In the video, viewers can witness the awesome power of the Nergigante. This monster is willing to break off pieces of its own body just to use them to attack any Hunters daring enough to face it in battle.

The Nergigante is a tough enemy not just because of its attack power however, as even just finding a way to damage it will prove to be a challenge. The Nergigante's body is covered in sturdy spikes that can protect him from different attacks. Players will have to break those before they can even deal any amount of significant damage.

At long last, the fans will be able to take on Nergigante themselves once the next "Monster Hunter: World" beta begins.

Earlier betas have featured the Anjanath, Barroth and the Great Jagras as possible opponents for players, and those creatures are expected to be included again.

Players who are able to clear one of the quests in the upcoming beta will receive camo face paint, while those who complete four quests will be given a set of consumables, DualShockers reported.

The final PS4 beta will get underway on Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m. PST and conclude a few days later on Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Once the last beta is finished, fans can look forward to "Monster Hunter: World" being officially released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.