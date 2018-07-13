The New Air Force One Could Become a 'More American' Red, White and Blue

President Donald Trump is said to be mulling a new look for the Air Force One. In his vision, the presidential aircraft will carry a vivid and "more American" look, which is believed to be a combination of red, white and blue.

The current Air Force One, called after the official air traffic control call sign for the iconic Air Force crafts, is made up of two extensively modified Boeing VC-25As. The U.S. Air Force plans to introduce a new version of the Air Force One based on the Boeing 747-8.

Pixabay/skeeze President Trump wants to repaint the Air Force One to have a "more American" look, according to a report.

With a new aircraft comes a chance to update its looks, and President Trump reportedly wants to do away with the current colors of the carrier, one that he called a "Jackie Kennedy color," according to Axios.

The current color of Air Force One is commonly called a robin's egg blue, or more accurately as a "luminous" ultramarine blue as designed by French-American industrial designer Raymond Loewy from back in 1962, as design news site Fast Company pointed out.

Loewy has gained iconic status as the designer of the classic Coca-Cola vending machines and as the creator of the Exxon and TWA logos. The designer had worked on the new livery for the Air Force One, for free, at the behest of Jackie Kennedy at the time.

Trump has sat down with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg back in February to go over a deal for the new Air Force One that could cost as much as $4 billion, which will buy a pair of new 747s to replace the current fleet.

On whether the current president has the authority to change the livery, one source noted that "He can do it." Sources, however, note that a change could cause some friction with the Air Force, with some of its top officers reportedly favoring the old colors which are "known around the world."