'The New Mutants' Latest Poster Reiterates Upcoming Movie's Horror Vibe

A new poster for the movie "The New Mutants" has just been released, and although it does not show much, it appears the film is offering something really scary.

Since the movie was confirmed, the people attached to the making of "The New Mutants" have been tight-lipped about its details but have been very open about the fact that the film was largely going to be a horror flick.

The newly released poster (embedded below) did not show the faces of the protagonists in great detail as they appeared to be trapped in a otherworldly dimension and looked like they were screaming due to an agonizing pain or fear.

The only thing you have to fear... is yourself. #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/e1zkWcfuL6 — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) December 5, 2017

The teaser image did not shy away from what director Josh Boone previously said about the movie.

"We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe," Boone told Entertainment Weekly. "There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different."

The same poster did not give a hint on who or what was going to be the young mutants' main adversary. In fact, on Twitter, it was captioned: "The only thing you have to fear... is yourself."

Some fans also took the release of the movie poster as a sign that a new video trailer could soon arrive. Meanwhile, others commented that the "New Mutants" poster resembled those released by other titles such as the 1996 film "The Frighteners" and the 2017 video game "The Evil Within 2."

In the previous months, the official social media page of "The New Mutants" have been sharing GIF image and photos. These did not say anything about the plot other than it was going to be really scary.

There were also several previews of a location that looked like an asylum since the movie largely revolves around five young mutants who are still developing their powers and had to be contained together in a secret facility.

The five young mutants featured in the movie are Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Mirage (Blu Hunt).

"The New Mutants" is slated to premiere on April 13, 2018 in the United States.