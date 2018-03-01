'The New Mutants' Movie News: New Character To Be Added In The Film

Facebook/NewMutantsFilm Promo image for 'The New Mutants'

Reshoots are underway for Marvel's upcoming film "The New Mutants" to possibly give way to the rumored additional character.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Fox's soon-to-be-released X-Men spinoff movie will have a round of added scenes this summer to make room for the inclusion of a new character. However, the identity of the mysterious character was kept under wraps.

Currently, the roster of characters include the Russian mutant named Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), the Scottish mutant who can turn herself into a wolf named Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), the Brazilian mutant with solar energy named Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Henry Zaga), the Native American mutant Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt), and the group's mentor Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga).

A report from Nerdist speculated that the possible new addition to the film based on the Marvel Comics series includes the young female mutant named Magma who can turn herself into a molten lava or the male Xavier's School student who knows how to speak and read any language named Cypher.

Other rumored character addition choices include a mutant Boom Boom who can expel tiny energy bombs or Karma, a female mutant who has the power of telepathy. But Fox has yet to reveal more information about the film's additional character. Casting details are also unrevealed.

The principal photography for the horror-themed superhero movie started in July 2017 and concluded in September of the same year at the Medfield State Hospital in Massachusetts. But the number of visual effects that will be incorporated in the film during its post-production stage prompted Fox to push back its release date from April 13, 2018 to Feb. 22, 2019 according to a report from Collider.

"The New Mutants" is being directed by "The Fault in Our Stars" director Josh Boone, who also co-wrote the scripts with Knate Lee.