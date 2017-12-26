'The New Mutants' Premiere Date, News: Teaser Features Danielle Moonstar Locked in an Institution

Facebook/NewMutantsFilm "The New Mutants" premieres in April 2018.

A new motion poster for "The New Mutants" features Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) trapped in an institution.

The official Twitter account for the X-Men spin-off, "The New Mutants," recently posted a new motion poster that previews Dani — also known as Mirage — isolated inside her room in an institution.

On the motion poster, Dani is haunted by the words, "The youth are sick and there is no cure," which appear to be scribbled on the walls. The post was also captioned, "So what are we going to do?"

The motion poster doesn't offer much about what viewers can expect from "The New Mutants," but a previous teaser posted on "The New Mutants" Instagram account might have already revealed the big bad that will be coming after the gifted young ones.

The short clip featured a bear token forgotten in the snow, which could be hinting at the villainous Demon Bear, Comic Book reports.

According to the comic series, the Demon Bear is a ghostly villain who was created by the mutant mystic who killed Danielle's parents. The Demon Bear has been after Danielle since the murder of her parents, and it could be possible that he has also targeted the other young mutants staying in the institution where she is.

Meanwhile, several other teasers for "The New Mutants" has already been released to hint at the identities of the extraordinary children who will be appearing in the film.

One of the teasers featured a photo of a hallway with burning ashes on the ground, along with the caption, "Brighter the light, darker the shadow." This appears to be a reference to Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who has the ability to become pure solar energy.

Another teaser featured what looks like a hospital bedroom with the message, "Fear will follow you everywhere." It seems to be a reference to Danielle because of her power to manifest anyone's greatest fear.

However, it could also be for Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), a mutant sorceress that can teleport into Limbo. The room could be Magik's when she was still living in Russia.

"The New Mutants" is slated to premiere on April 13, 2018.