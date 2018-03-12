'The New Mutants' Star Anya Taylor-Joy Says Film's Delay Makes Her Feel Frustrated

Facebook/NewMutantsFilm Promo image for 'The New Mutants'

One of the stars of Fox's "New Mutants" recently shared her thoughts about the film's delay and the addition of a new character to the story.

In a recent interview with The Playlist's Jordan Ruimy, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed how frustrating and disappointing the delays are for her and how she hopes that all the reshoots and the new character will result in a better output.

Following the release of the first trailer for Fox's "The New Mutants" last year, it seemed like the project was doing well enough to make it to its April 2018 release date. Back in January, however, the studio announced that it was pushing back its release to February 2019.

In the interview, Taylor-Joy confirmed that a new character had been added to the cast of "The New Mutants" and that they would have to do reshoots in the coming months because of this cast addition. According to her, the project being delayed is not a bad thing because it's more important to make sure they get it right than rush to make a date. However, she admitted that the narrative tilting sideways and all these delays are frustrating and disappointing for her.

"Well, the only thing that I could say, without being in trouble, is that it being delayed is disappointing, frustrating in fact. Because we are all very excited for it to be released on April 13th, and I don't mean just disappointing for me, but I'm sure there are a lot of other fans that were looking forward to seeing it," she said.

"The New Mutants" was originally slated for release in April and was supposed to be the first of the three "X-Men" movies arriving this year. With the project shuffled off to 2019, fans will have to wait another year to see it on the big screen.

The two other X-Men movies, "Deadpool 2" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," will hit theaters on May 18 and Nov. 2, respectively.