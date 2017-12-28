'The Nutcracker and the Four' Realms Premiere Date, News: Trailer Teases Dark Twist to the Film

Facebook/DisneysTheNutcracker Promotional image for 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

The official trailer for "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" has been released, offering a dark twist to the Christmas story.

Disney has revealed the official trailer for "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," and it offers an ominous theme to the beloved children's Christmas tale. The trailer introduces Mackenzie Foy as Clara, who is seeking a special key to open the box — which holds a valuable gift — that her late mother gave to her.

Clara's godfather, Morgan Freeman's Drosselmeyer, then teases the young girl about the surprises Christmas could bring.

"It's Christmas Eve. A time of mystery, expectations. Who knows what might happen?" Drosselmeyer says.

Clara's godfather will also be the one to show her the golden thread during their annual holiday celebration. Clara will follow the golden thread, leading herself to the special key. However, she also discovers a parallel world that brings her to an adventure.

After Clara enters the parallel universe, she meets Philip (Jayden Fowora-Knight) and learns about the different realms, which are the Land of Flowers, the Land of Snowflakes, and the Land of Sweets. But there's a fourth realm which poses a threat to Clara and the rest of them.

The fourth realm is guarded by Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), and Clara, along with Philip, will have to travel there to retrieve her special key and bring back the peace in all realms.

Keira Knightley also stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy who will help Clara find her way in the parallel universe. Others starring are Misty Copeland as The Ballerina, Eugenio Derbez as Flower Realm King, Miranda Hart as Drew Drop Fairy, Jack Whitehall as Harlequin, and Ellie Bamber as Louise.

The Disney film, directed by Lasse Hallström, will be based on both E.T.A. Hoffmanns' "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker."

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is slated to premiere on Nov. 2, 2018.