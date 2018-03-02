'The OA' Season 2 Release Date, News: Series Creator Reveals Filming Is Underway

Facebook/TheOANetflix "The OA" is suspected to return to Netflix for its season 2 in 2018.

"The OA" season 2 is set to return this year, and creator and star Brit Marling has revealed that filming for the second season has already begun. In a recent interview, Marling revealed when the filming for the new season went underway and what fans can expect from the Netflix hit series when it returns.

Previously, a short teaser for "The OA" season 2 was released, featuring Prairie Johnson's voice uttering "Homer" repeatedly. The teaser also featured some visuals and braille. In the first season of the show, Homer was one of Hap's captives with whom Prairie developed a close relationship with. However, the eighth episode of the season revealed that her captivity was only a figment of Prairie's imagination.

The first season of "The OA" premiered in 2016 and focused on Prairie. When the series started, a blind Prairie had been missing for about seven years. Eventually, she returned to her parents with her vision, referring to herself as OA. She started recruiting high school students, persuading them to learn a dance called The Movements. This dance opened a portal where they could save their friends.

"The OA" season 1 garnered mixed reviews, with many critics pointing out its similarities with "Stranger Things." The first season also did not end on a high note, that's why many were surprised when Netflix announced that it would still renew the series for another season.

As of now, details about the next season are still scarce, but reports suggest that it will include eight episodes. The script for season 2 has reportedly been completed, but casting reports are still unavailable as of this time. As for its plot, there are speculations that it will focus on Prairie using the mysterious portal to communicate with Homer.

Netflix has yet to announce the return date of the series, but season 2 is expected to premiere this 2018.