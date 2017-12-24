(Photo: Nintendo) An image from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Those who were holding out hope for more downloadable content (DLC) for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" are in for a bad news.

In a new interview with Famitsu, game producer Eiji Aonuma said that the second expansion titled "Champion's Ballad" serves as the final post-launch content for the title.

This statement comes just days after "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" director Hidemaro Fujibayashi stated in an interview with IGN that he has a lot of ideas about new content for the game, which was taken to mean he is interested in doing more expansions.

I can't say at this point if it will be in sequels or in continuations, or what form it will take, but I definitely have lots of ideas and lots of motivation right now. I think while we were working on both the main game and the DLC, it was a process of constantly getting lots of different, new ideas as we refined the game, and finding new things we wanted to do. Even in situations like this, talking to people and finding out that people want to pet dogs gives me a lot of motivation, a lot of ideas for things we could put into the game.

But even Fujibayashi made it clear in saying that what he has are just ideas for now. Executing them is a completely different story. With both his and Aunoma's remarks considered, gamers can expect the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" team to come out with a new installment instead of DLCs.

Per Slash Gear, the team has already started work on a brand new game for the long-running franchise, but concrete details are not coming anytime soon for sure as "The Legend of Zelda" titles, as fans of the series know very well, usually take a really long time to put together.