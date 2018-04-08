NBC A promotional still for "The Office"

A "The Office" reboot is something that NBC is actively looking into at the moment, but the original cast is not expected to be back for that.

John Krasinski, who got his start by playing the salesman Jim Halpert in the series, has an idea of reviving the show with the original cast of characters that fans loved intact — and that is in the form of a Christmas special.

"I've talked about it a bunch. I love the idea of coming back together [but] I think it'd be impossible to get us all together to do a run of the series. But [British shows] have the Christmas specials," Krasinski told IGN.

"That is such a brilliant thing in television programming, to do a once-a-year sort of check-in with your favorite shows. I absolutely think we should do that, and I don't know why more shows don't do that. Hey America! We need to do Christmas specials," he went on to say.

This means that it will not take up so much of the time of the cast members, many of whom have become big stars after "The Office." Bringing the sitcom back in a full-fledged series form with the original cast is just one huge scheduling nightmare.

NBC president Robert Greenblatt first talked about the possibility of a reboot back in August last year, revealing that they "often" talk about the show.

"I've talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It's always, 'Maybe someday, but not now.' There is certainly an open invitation, but we don't have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it," he said that time.

Greenblatt revisited the idea at the recently concluded Power Lawyers breakfast by The Hollywood Reporter, where he said that a reboot for "The Office" will more likely happen than that of its other franchises like "Friends" and "Seinfeld," which he by the way noted will never happen.

He added that doing reboots is also made more challenging with talent deals. "The actors want a lot more money than we're willing to pay them," the NBC executive said.

At the moment, the network only knows one way to bring back the show and that is with a new cast with perhaps appearances from some of the original characters.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. While a lot of fans seem to be down with the idea of a "The Office" reboot, some still hope the original cast could return. It could happen, of course, if it went Krasinski's way.

Adapted by Daniels from the BBC series of the same name, "The Office" followed the day-to-day lives of the office employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show ran from 2005 to 2013.

Krasinski was part of the original main "The Office" cast along with Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak. The ensemble changed over the course of its nine-season run with stars like Leslie David Baker and Mindy Kaling among many others eventually getting series regular promotions.