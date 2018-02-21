Facebook/theofficenbc Promotional image for 'The Office'

"The Office" is said to be getting revived, but John Krasinski has yet to be contacted about possibly returning.

While appearing as a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Krasinski was asked about the rumored revival of the hit sitcom. The star, who played Jim Halpert on all nine seasons of "The Office," admitted that he found out about the potential revival, but not through NBC.

"I did hear that, on the internet," he said. "Guess who didn't get a call? Me." Host Ellen DeGeneres then explained that NBC would not do a revival of "The Office" without one of its main stars, but Krasinski assured that he is just in the dark as anyone else.

"I haven't gotten a call yet," he reiterated.

However, should the network push through with the revival, Krasinski revealed that he would jump at the chance to play his character again — a sentiment that many of his co-stars share. "I'd love to get that gang back together," he said.

Fellow original cast members Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson, who played the on-and-off couple Angela and Dwight, have also expressed an interest in possibly returning. Ed Helms, who joined the cast in season 3 as employee-turned-one-time-regional-manager Andy Bernard, is likewise open to reprising his role. The same goes for Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly throughout the show's entire run from 2005 to 2013.

"I like to imagine that she's working in some sort of artistic field, continuing on her streak of doing murals and being commissioned as an artist. I just love the idea that she's still expressing that artistic side of her," Fischer told E! News when asked what she thinks her character would be doing now. "And just enjoying watching her kids grow up with Jim. I hope they're really happy, you know? Wherever they wound up."

But, since NBC has yet to confirm a revival in the works, it looks like fans of "The Office" will have to wait for an official announcement.