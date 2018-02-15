'The Office' Revival Rumors: John Krasinski Would Do It, If He Gets a Call

Facebook/theofficenbc

John Krasinski says he is down to join the highly rumored "The Office" revival, if he gets a call. As of Monday this week, though, he still has not heard from NBC.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous show, Krasinski revealed the only place he has heard about "The Office" reboot is on the internet.

The 38-year-old actor took it in stride though, and just decided to joke about his situation. "Guess who didn't get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC is like, 'You know who we didn't like? Jim,'" he told DeGeneres.

Pretending to cry, Krasinski added, "It better not be true [that they're doing it without me.]"

In the original series that ran from 2005 to 2013, Krasinski played Jim Halpert, a salesman at Dunder Mifflin paper company.

Krasinski added that he has been waiting for a call since rumors of a revival started coming up in December, hoping to tell the producers, "Let's suit up!" Alas, no such call has arrived yet.

DeGeneres later assured the actor that they would not do the reboot without him.

When asked whether he would be willing to reprise his role when the call finally arrives, Krasinski said, "Oh my god, are you kidding? I would love to. I'd love to get that gang back together."

Krasinski visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to promote his directorial debut for upcoming horror flick "The Quiet Place," which he stars with real-life wife Emily Blunt.

Meantime, his "Office" wife Jenna Fischer, who played Pam in the series, has earlier expressed her desire to be a part of the rumored revival. Pam and Jim had their happy ending at "The Office" after they both resigned from the paper company and each received a huge severance pay to start a new life.

Talking to E! News at the recent 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour, Fischer shared where she thought the Pam-Jim couple would be at present time. The 43-year-old actress said Pam is probably exploring more of her artistic side, while watching their children grow up with Jim. "And just enjoying watching her kids grow up with Jim. I hope they're really happy, you know?"

She also added a hopeful note for the revival, "maybe Greg Daniels will tell us."