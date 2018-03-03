'The One And Only Ivan' Movie Cast News: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Joins Ensemble

Reuters/Mark Blinch Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston has joined Disney's live-action movie adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning children's novel "The One and Only Ivan" written by Katherine Applegate.

The "Breaking Bad" actor will play the role of the desperate owner of a failing circus. He joins Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Brooklynn Prince, and Ariana Greenblatt in the cast.

Published in 2011, "The One and Only Ivan" follows the story of an easygoing and creative silverback gorilla named Ivan to be played by Rockwell. Ivan has lived in a cage in a shopping mall where humans watch him through the glass walls of the place he came to know as his home.

Along with him is an elephant named Stella, to be played by Jolie, and a stray dog called Bob. Ivan does not know anything about his life in the jungle before he became a mall attraction and rarely missed it too.

This changes when he sees a baby elephant named Ruby who he ends up taking care of. As he did, he rediscovers the life he had and decides to save the elephant from their abusive owner.

The official description for "The One and Only Ivan" teases that Ruby, who is taken from her family, "makes Ivan see their home — and his own art — through new eyes. When Ruby arrives, change comes with her, and it's up to Ivan to make it a change for the better."

The script for "The One and Only Ivan" movie is written by Mike White. Jolie is producing along with Brigham Taylor. Allison Shearmur, who recently passed away, will retain a producer credit.

"The One and Only Ivan" is just one of the many books that Disney is working on. The studio is also working on bringing the King Arthur and Merlin classics to life among many others.

An official release date for "The One and Only Ivan" is yet to be announced.