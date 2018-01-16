The Original 'Dark Souls' May Not Be the Only Game From the Series Coming to the Nintendo Switch

From Software 'Dark Souls Remastered' may not be the only game from the series that is released for the Nintendo Switch

Last week, developers confirmed that a remastered version of the first "Dark Souls" game is now in the works and is also due out later this year.

Developers also announced which platforms would be getting the upcoming game, revealing that it will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

The inclusion of the Switch is notable mainly because this is the first time that any entry from the famously challenging action role-playing game series has been announced for a Nintendo platform.

The first entry of the series was originally released for the PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, while "Dark Souls II" was made available for those aforementioned platforms as well. A newer version of "Dark Souls II" was also released for the PS4 and Xbox One, while "Dark Souls III" is playable on those current-gen consoles and the PC.

With only "Dark Souls Remastered" currently announced for the Switch, the folks over at Nintendo and Bandai Namco clearly have some work to do if they want to make this entire series available on that platform.

A recent rumor is now hinting that people from both Nintendo and Bandai Namco may already be working on exactly that.

In a recent article, Kotaku UK's Laura Kate Dale passed along some information that was shared by a source who noted that the two other "Dark Souls" games may be released for the Switch "eventually." Dale has provided a bunch of accurate leaks over the years and notably broke the news of the remastered "Dark Souls" game being a thing just ahead of its official reveal.

It is still unclear just how close those two other remastered titles are to being ready, however.

While Switch owners wait and keep their eyes peeled for any clues regarding other "Dark Souls" games being released for their preferred platform, they can still prepare for the May 25 arrival of "Dark Souls Remastered."