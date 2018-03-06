'The Originals' Cast News: Claire Holt Suffers Miscarriage

Facebook/The Originals Claire Holt as Rebekah in "The Originals"

"The Originals" star Claire Holt revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old actress shared on Instagram how she lost her baby and how she is trying to find strength from the people around her.

Posting a selfie showing herself giving a thumbs up, Holt explained in the captioned that she sent this to her fiancé Andrew Joblon while waiting for surgery after her baby lost its heartbeat 10 days prior.

"I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn't. I've never felt more broken in my life," Holt wrote in the caption.

The actress, who plays Rebekah Mikaelson in "The Originals," said that she debated whether she should share her private suffering with the public, but she decided that it was an issue that has to be addressed.

According to Holt, the first thing she did after dilation and curettage procedure was to scour the Internet to look for people who may be sharing the same pain. "I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal," she continued in the caption.

She added that finding an online community that is open about the topic of miscarriage and understands her suffering helps give her strength. She also noted that "support is everything" before thanking her fiancé for his unconditional love.

"Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him," she shared of Joblon.

Holt ended her note with a message to all the women and who have suffered miscarriage. "I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone," she wrote. The actress added that she hopes more people would feel comfortable talking about miscarriage in the future.

She also advised these women to read a blog post from Leandra Medine, who Holt said eloquently described the pain of losing a child.

Holt announced her engagement to Joblon in December 2017.