'The Originals' Season 5 Cast, Spoilers: Creator Teases Klaroline Moments, Long-Overdue Reveal as New Character Is Cast

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The Originals" season 4 finale, "The Feast of All Sinners."

"The Originals" creator Julie Plec has revealed some exciting details about the final season of the hit "The Vampire Diaries" spinoff in a recent Q and A session on Twitter.

Plec teased in one tweet that fans will get to see "both sides" of Klaus (Joseph Morgan) —his "angry, paranoid, despairing" self and the side "who longs for (but doesn't believe he'll ever have) unconditional love."

She also revealed that Caroline (Candice King) will appear in "The Originals" season 5 "several times" and fans of Klaroline would love to know that she and Klaus will talk about "their past dynamic and attraction."

Plec said that this will be dealt with through the "prism" of Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) crush on the "bad boy" played by Jedidiah Goodacre.

Caroline talks about what drew her to him when she was a teenager ... I've just read the final Klaus-Caroline moment of the series, and I love it. It's a beautiful conversation about [two] women who have made an impact on his life. I'll let you guess who the other one is.

Plec also teased that "The Originals" season 5 will also shed light on why Klaus made Elijah (Daniel Gillies) believe that he had thrown his entire family into the ocean in "The Vampire Diaries."

There is a flashback scene addressing this very question, but Plec ended up leaving it to the cutting room floor, a decision she reveals she deeply regrets. She found an opportunity to rectify this, however, by mentioning it in the finale.

In related news, Hope's world gets a little bigger in "The Originals" season 5 with Aria Shahghasemi cast as Landon, a "thoughtful, compassionate and self-aware kid from the wrong side of the tracks who catches [her] attention when she witnesses him being bullied by his affluent classmates."

"The Originals" season 5 premieres early next year on The CW. It will be the show's final run.