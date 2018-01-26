Facebook/cworiginals The cast of 'The Originals'

Nadine Lewington landed a recurring role in the fifth and final season of "The Originals."

TVLine revealed that the "Containment" star will play the role of Greta Sienna in the supernatural drama series.

According to the report, Greta is a "calculating and charismatic vampire" who decided to live like the mortals when she was living in Europe during the 1920s to the 1930s. In the present day, Greta will be living in New Orleans and managed to adapt to the modern society. However, she still maintains her "deep principles" and has an "almost zealous devotion to her family."

Lewington is not a stranger to vampire drama, since she is married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Michael Malarkey, the actor who plays the role of Lorenzo St. John.

Aside from Greta, the upcoming season of "The Originals" will also introduce an old-school vampire named Antoinette (Jaime Murray) who will have a close relationship with Elijah (Daniel Gillies), a mortal named Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), the flirty Irish chef named Declan (Torrance Coombs) who will reportedly have a special relationship with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), as well as the charming vampire named Roman (Jedidiah Goodacre) who goes to the same boarding school as Hope (Danielle Rose Russell).

Meanwhile, fans who were hoping to see Elijah and Hayley's romance rekindled in the final season of "The Originals" may be disappointed for a while.

In an interview, showrunner Julie Plec said that Elijah will still live a different life away from his family at the beginning of the season. "Being able to write a narrative for Elijah that allowed him to live an entirely different life and imagining what that life would look like was a lot of fun," Plec stated. This means that Elijah and Hayley will not find themselves back in each other's arms at the start of the season.

The 13-episode final season of "The Originals" will start on The CW on Friday, April 20.