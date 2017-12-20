'The Originals' Season 5 Casting News: Jaime Murray Joins Cast As An 'Old-School' Vampire

Facebook/W originals The cast of 'The Originals' on The CW

After playing the role of an evil fairy in "Once Upon a Time," Jaime Murray will once again portray a supernatural role in "The Originals" season 5.

TVLine revealed that the British actress will portray the role of a pretty, "old-school" vampire named Antoinette. The character will reportedly meet Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) after he loses his memories. According to the report, Antoinette's flirtatious and non-conformist personality will cover all her deepest and darkest secrets regarding her difficult past.

The report also revealed that Murray's character will be introduced in the third episode of the show's fifth and final season that was directed by one of the show's lead stars Joseph Morgan.

The episode is also revealed to break the norms of the series since it will centre on the struggles of Elijah this season.

"Three episodes in, we actually get an episode that is Elijah from start to finish, and it's the first time we've ever done that," series creator and showrunner Julie Plec said in a statement shared by TV Guide. "We get to see where Elijah left off in that episode so long ago, and what he's been doing in the seven years that's passed." This could mean that Elijah could be in every scene of the episode, and some of his Mikaelson siblings may not be around this time.

Aside from Murray, "Reign" alum Torrance Coombs will also introduce in the upcoming season as the flirty Irish chef named Declan who will be involved with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). The "Descendants" star Jedidiah Goodacre will also be introduced as the charming vampire named Roman, who will be interested in Klaus (Morgan) and Hayley's daughter Hope (Summer Fontana).

The show's final season will also see the return of "The Vampire Diaries" character Caroline, portrayed by Candice King.

The CW is set to release the premiere episode of "The Originals' season 5 in 2018.