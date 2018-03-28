YouTube/The CW A screenshot from the trailer for "The Originals" season 5

The CW has finally treated fans with their first look at the final season of "The Originals," and if the trailer is anything to go by, the send-off will be nothing short of romance, terror, and family.

The 30-second clip finally gives fans a first official look at teenage Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) as well as Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) new love interest, Declan, played by "Reign" alum Torrance Combs.

While romance seems to be in line for Hayley, she will also be facing danger in "The Originals" season 5, as shown in the trailer where she appears to have been taken hostage.

Even if it was only short, the teaser still gave fans a lot of reasons to worry about Elijah (Daniel Gillies) who appeared to be in grave peril in the several solo scenes he had here.

This should not come as a shock seeing that the Mikaelsons are up against a big bad that is a hundred years in the making. Series creator Julie Plec has teased in the past that the antagonist is "launched from an ideology more so than one singular person's nefarious desire ...spawned almost a century ago.

"It does have a personal connection to the Mikaelson family, but it also has a thematic resonance that is very timely," she went on to say. There was no sign of it in "The Originals" season 5 trailer, but fans can see his work in the distressed faces of the brood from Elijah to Freya (Riley Voelkel).

However, as stated above, even this big bad will not stop love from blossoming or reigniting. Shortly after the release of the trailer, Entertainment Weekly shared first look images of two couples.

The first image provides a first look at Hope's love interest named Roman, played by Jedidiah Goodacre. He is described as her "devilish and charming schoolmate" who became a vampire only recently and has taken interest and curiosity of the Mikaelson bunch.

The second image shows Caroline (Candice King) reuniting with Klaus (Joseph Morgan). By the look on their faces, they are very happy to see each other again.

According to the abovementioned publication, this is the first time they actually see each other in "The Originals" season 5, which will take place in Europe. Caroline is brought back to the fold after Rebekah (Claire Holt) asks for her help with an intervention.

The character, who hails from "The Vampire Diaries," is set to appear in two episodes in the first 10 episodes of the new season. She will be a crucial part of the story, though, to the point that some think "Klaroline" will be endgame.

However, the folks over at Reddit believe that Klaus might bite the dust at the end of it all, so even though they rekindle their relationship, it might not last anyway.

It is also to be pointed out that another love interest of his, Camille (Leah Pipes) is returning in "The Originals" season 5, although this appearance will most likely be in the form of a flashback or ghost type rather than actual resurrection, in which case she could be the one welcoming Klaus to the beyond if the protagonist is indeed meeting his doom.

"The Originals" season 5 premieres Friday, April 20, on The CW.