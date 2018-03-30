'The Originals' Season 5 News: Klaus–Caroline Reunion Teased

The CW Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson in "The Originals"

Klaroline fans can now rejoice after the latest set of promo stills for the fifth and final season of "The Originals" showed the highly-anticipated reunion of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King).

The fans who are eagerly waiting to see the former lovers together again were disappointed when the scenes between the two were not featured in the first full trailer for the upcoming season. But the new batch of photos that was posted by Entertainment Weekly showed the scenes that will be shared by the former couple in season 5.

The photos reportedly showed the first encounter of Klaus and the character from "The Vampire Diaries" after a while. According to a previous report from the publication, their first encounter will be in Europe after Klaus' sister Rebekah (Claire Holt) contacted Caroline for some help.

In an interview with TVLine back in January, showrunner Julie Plec teased the details about the Klaroline reunion.

According to Plec, fans could expect to see Caroline as Klaus' major source of advice regarding the proper way of being a father to Hope (Dannielle Rose Russell).

"She's a mother, she lost her husband and she knows [Klaus] very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans," the showrunner stated. "She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she's very quick to recognize that he's not doing a very good job. She's a friend, she's a support system and she calls him on his s–t," Plec added.

When asked if there is a chance to see the pair recall their romance, Plec provided a vague answer. "Of course there's still that electricity between them. That's always going to exist. No promises of where that goes, but it's nice to see again," she said.

Aside from the Klaroline reunion, the new batch of photos also introduced a character named Roman (Jedediah Goodacre). He is described as a vampire who appeared to be very interested in Hope.

Another photo showed the relationship between Hope and her mother Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), where the latter was seen giving her teenage daughter some advice.

Also, fans should look forward to the introduction of Hope's new powers as a teenager, based on the trailer for the upcoming season, as well as the appearance of Hayley's new love interest, the flirty Irish chef named Declan (guest star Torrance Coombs).

The new season of "The Originals" will also feature a new character named Antoniette (Jaime Murray), who will befriend Elijah (Daniel Gillies) during the times when he forgets everything about him and his family.

Other returning characters should also be expected when the spinoff of "The Vampire Diaries" returns on The CW, including Cami (Leah Pipes) and Mikael (Sebastian Roche). Since both characters were already dead in the series, it can be expected that their appearance could be in dream sequences or they will appear as ghosts.

The CW is scheduled to premiere the final season of "The Originals" on Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. EDT.