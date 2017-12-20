'The Originals' Season 5 News: Showrunner Teases Elijah-Centric Episode, Jaime Murray Lands Role

(Photo: Facebook/CWOriginals) "The Originals" returns in 2018.

"The Originals" will be featuring an Elijah-centric episode for season 5.

The supernatural drama will be putting Elijah (Daniel Gillies) front and center for an upcoming episode, TV Guide reports. While the show's cast has a stellar lineup, at least one episode in the next installment will be dedicated to the complicated character. News of this development was confirmed by series creator and showrunner Julie Plec.

"Three episodes in, we actually get an episode that is Elijah from start to finish, and it's the first time we've ever done that," said Plec. "We get to see where Elijah left off in that episode so long ago, and what he's been doing in the seven years that's passed."

The showrunner further teased that this new episode titled "Ne Me Quitte Pas" will be similar to one episode of "The Leftovers," which focused on Damon Lindelof's character. Based on Plec's statement, it could mean Elijah will be appearing in every scene of this upcoming episode.

In other news, Jaime Murray has joined the show for its final chapter. TVLine reports the "Once Upon a Time" star will play Antoinette, a beautiful and traditional vampire who meets Elijah after he loses his memories. Despite her free-spirited nature, she has dark secrets about her tragic past. Murray's character will make her first appearance in the fifth season's third episode.

The actress joins "The Originals" newcomers Torrance Coombs, who will play a flirtatious Irish chef named Declan, and Jedidiah Goodacre as a charming vampire named Roman. Also on board this season is "Vampire Diaries" star Candice King, who will reprise her role as Caroline in the spinoff's final installment. Unfortunately, further details about the season 5 storyline are still being kept under wraps.

"The Originals" season 5 premieres midseason 2018 on The CW. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.