'The Originals' Season 5 News: The Mikaelsons Struggle With Elijah Losing His Memories

Facebook/The Originals Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) in 'The Originals'

The Mikaelsons will have to go through a lot of heartbreaks before Elijah (Daniel Gillies) remembers their family in "The Originals" season 5.

In an interview with TV Guide, actress Claire Holt revealed that her character Rebekah is having difficulties accepting the new situation with their brother.

"Rebekah has a hard time understanding how Elijah can't remember anything at all," the actress stated. "There's a specific episode this season where we're imploring him to remember and it's hard. It's a really hard thing for her to face... This was a pretty traumatic thing for everyone," she added.

But it seems like Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) will play a major role in reuniting the Mikaelsons, especially since the reason her father Klaus (Joseph Morgan), uncles Elijah and Kol, and aunts Rebekah and Freya (Riley Voelkel) decided to be apart from each other is to protect her.

Based on the trailer for the show's fifth and final season, Hope will remind her family that they have to save each other.

However, the promo video for the upcoming fifth and final season also revealed that Elijah will be in a life-threatening situation. The video showed that he will be burning in one of the clips, while another scene showed his face covered with blood while he was screaming loudly.

Since Klaus and Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter is already a teenager, it seems like Hope's power will reach its peak. But since young witches are just like any other teen who has a tendency to struggle in controlling their emotions, she will need the help of someone close to her to control her powers.

For this reason, Julie Plec said that Freya will lend a hand to her niece.

"Freya's going to have a really important role with Hope early in the season as Freya becomes concerned," Plec told Entertainment Weekly. "When Freya was a teenager, she didn't have control over her own power and really bad things would happen when she got worked up. She recognizes that same jeopardy in Hope's emotional state. Hope feels out of control, so she's trying to help her learn how to control that," she added.

This might cause a problem to Freya's relationship with Keelin. In a separate interview with Voekel, the actress assured fans that their relationship is smooth sailing. But the two will get into a conflict because of her strong devotion to her siblings.

"Keelin definitely wants her to put herself first, and it's just really hard for Freya" Voekel stated. "But I think you'll start to see that transition a little bit, where she starts kind of considering, you know, 'This is what's best, and my family understands, and that doesn't tear us apart.'"

On the other hand, Hope's mother seems to be having a better time with a new guy named Declan (Torrance Coombs). This could be another dilemma that Elijah will have to face once he begins remembering everything about his past, given his history with Hayley.

The premiere episode of "The Originals" season 5 will air on Wednesday, April 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.