Early in "The Originals" season 5, one episode will be focused on Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) life away from the Mikaelsons and the supernatural world. Meanwhile, Caroline (Candice King) will be teaching Klaus (Joseph Morgan) how to become a good parent.

"The Originals" returns this year with their fifth and final season on The CW. But first, one of the early episodes in season 5 will feature how Elijah's life is like away from the Mikaelsons and away from his world of being one of the oldest vampires.

TVLine's Ausiello revealed that episode 3 of season 5 will show Elijah's life in France since Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) erased his memories. However, it will only be a matter of time until Elijah realizes that he's not like other people.

The episode is directed by Morgan, and according to Gillies, "It's one of the best episodes we've ever done."

Meanwhile, Caroline will return to Klaus' life in season 5 to teach him how to become a good parent to Hope (Summer Fontana). Executive producer Julie Plec shared how Caroline relates to Klaus when it comes to being a parent.

"She's a mother, she lost her husband and she knows [Klaus] very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans. She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she's very quick to recognize that he's not doing a very good job. She's a friend, she's a support system and she calls him on his s–t," Plec explained.

In terms of rekindling their romance, Plec doesn't want to make any promises.

"There's still that electricity between them. ... No promises of where that goes," Plec said.

"The Originals" season 5 premieres on Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.