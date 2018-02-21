Facebook/The Vampire Diaries Rumors claim that Candice King's Caroline character from "The Vampire Diaries" will appear in, at least, three episodes of "The Originals" season 5.

While it is already a known fact that Candice Accola King's Caroline character from "The Vampire Diaries" will crossover to "The Originals" for its upcoming fifth and final season, it has been revealed that the guest star will be featured in more than one episode of The CW series.

Caroline's story already ended when "The Vampire Diaries" took a bow last year, but the character will still be featured in the finale season of its sister series, "The Originals." However, according to recent reports, Caroline will not only appear in a single episode of The CW's vampire series as she is appearing in three episodes, at least.

To recall, "The Originals" executive producer Julie Plec has already warned the fans not to expect that Caroline's upcoming appearance in the series will be a romantic reunion between her and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) despite the characters' undeniable chemistry back then in "The Vampire Diaries."

"I think what people can expect and count on is a nice thread of Caroline as a guiding counselor to Klaus in terms of fatherhood. She's a mother, she lost her husband and she knows (Klaus) very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans. She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she's very quick to recognize that he's not doing a very good job," Plec told TV Line last month.

However, some suspect that, given the popularity of the pair in "The Vampire Diaries," dubbed as "Klaroline," it is almost impossible for their reunion to be without romantic sparks. As to how the speck of rekindled romance of sort will end up, though, fans can only speculate for now.

Will Klaroline's reunion really happen with specks of romance? If yes, to what extent?

Find out when "The Originals" returns to The CW for its fifth and final season beginning this April 20 at 9/8c.