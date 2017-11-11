'The Originals' Season 5 Rumors: Candice King's Caroline to Appear in Two Episodes

Facebook/The Vampire Diaries

While it is already a known fact that Candice King's Caroline character from the now-defunct "The Vampire Diaries" will appear in the premiere episode of the last and final season of "The Originals," rumors claim that the character is actually featured in two episodes.

The respective titles of the episodes 2-11 of "The Originals" season 5 have already been revealed, but the same thing cannot be said about its premiere episode. However, as already reported earlier, the first episode of the series' season 5 will feature the long clamored-for appearance of Caroline as, allegedly, "The Vampire Diaries" character is heading to New Orleans in order to confront Klaus (Joseph Morgan) about his mad killing spree.

Spoiler reports claim, though, that Caroline will not only appear in one episode of "The Originals" season 5 as the character will be featured in two episodes. As to when Caroline will appear once more after the premiere episode, it remains unclear for now.

To recalls, fans had been clamoring for Caroline to cross over to "The Originals" even before "The Vampire Diaries" took a bow last March. After all, apart from the two shows being sister series, Klaus and Caroline became a fan-favorite pair in "The Vampire Diaries," dubbed as "Klaroline," until Morgan left the show to headline "The Originals."

In fact, prior to the arrival of "The Originals" season 4, rumors claiming that Caroline would save Klaus from the ordeal caused by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) were loud. While the earlier speculations remained rumors, there is no stopping from the estranged vampire lovers to reunite in "The Originals" season 5.

Reports claim that Caroline is not the only "The Vampire Diaries" character who will grace the final season of "The Originals," though. While some other characters from the now-defunct series are set to appear as well, it is said that the story will still revolve around the Mikaelsons.

Meanwhile, The CW has yet to announce an official release date for "The Originals" season 5.