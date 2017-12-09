'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Another One of Klaus' Old Flame Returning?

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The Originals" season 3, "No More Heartbreaks," featuring Leah Pipes as Camille.

"The Originals" will not come to an end without the reappearance of a much-loved character.

Leah Pipes has teased in one of her recent Instagram stories that she will reprise her role as Camille in the season 5 finale, which is also the series finale.

The actress shared a video from the set of "The Originals" season 5 while she had fun with her co-stars during a break from filming episode 13.

The last time fans saw Pipes as Camille was in the second episode of the fourth season in the form of an illusion that motivated Klaus (Joseph Morgan) to escape from Marcel's (Charles Michael Davis) clutches.

Whether or not she will be back in a similar way is unclear but it is likely than a resurrection, which is looking like a very tall order at the moment.

Either way, her appearance in "The Originals" season 5 finale will definitely make the show's conclusion more special. It also hints that she remains an important part in Klaus' story right to the end.

Camille is not the only old flame returning in the final season of the supernatural drama though. "The Originals" season 5 will also allow Caroline (Candice King) and Klaus to reconnect and have their long-overdue chat about their past romance.

Camille and Caroline's return gives fans the impression that the series will provide a happy ending for Klaus in the love department, but not in the way fans are thinking.

On Twitter, a fan reached out to show creator Julie Plec to ask about the endgame with Klaus in "The Originals" season 5, hoping that it will be with his siblings and daughter. Plec confirmed that indeed, the "100 percent true ship of the season is Klaus and his family."

"The Originals" season 5 premieres next year on The CW.