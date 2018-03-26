'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Caroline to Seek Elijah on Klaus' Behalf

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Caroline's (Candice King) role in helping Klaus (Joseph Morgan) back on his feet will involve reaching out to Elijah (Daniel Gillies) in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Recent set photos for the new installment reveal that King and Gillies had a shoot together. Since her reappearance in the CW series was announced, King's storyline has been teased to revolve around assisting Klaus in accepting the sad fate of his family.

King's character, Caroline, will reportedly arrive in New Orleans with the intention of knocking some sense into the hybrid, who has let depression get the best of him. Klaus and his siblings had to say goodbye in the previous season's finale after Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) successfully sealed the Hollow's soul in four separate vampire bodies.

Kol left the city with Davina (Danielle Campbell). The last time he was seen, he was in a jewelry store in San Francisco, California. He was handing a huge diamond to the artisan, instructing him to use it to create a necklace and a pair of earrings, as well as a massive engagement ring.

Speculations are rife that in season 5, he and Davina are already married and living a good life away from the Mikaelson problems.

Meanwhile, Rebekah (Claire Holt) went to New York and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) followed soon after. He was determined to win back her trust and see if she would give him another chance at love.

Then, there was Elijah. He asked Marcel to erase his memories and left the city. Spoilers reveal that he will find his way to France and start anew.

In a June interview with TVLine, showrunner Michael Narducci revealed that Elijah would begin a new life as a musician. Unaware of his identity as one of the original vampires, he will find himself encountering supernatural beings, one being his potential love interest.

If he and Caroline are meant to meet again quite soon in the series, it must mean that he has gone back to New Orleans.

"Yeah, I think so. We didn't want it to be stated exactly, because it frees you to do anything you want moving forward. But it's certainly not the next night; Elijah seems to have established himself as a musician. Music is something for Elijah, just as painting is something for Klaus. I thought it was a nice idea that Elijah would go somewhere that means a lot to him. Some aspects of his identity still remain, and it took a little bit of time for Klaus to track him down. And now they have to be divided for good," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, other set photos show Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) out on a date with a boy named Roman (to be played by Jedidiah Goodacre). They will meet each other while attending Caroline's school for special children.

Hope is not the only one who will encounter romance in season 5. Her mother, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), will be involved with a human named Declan (to be played by Torrance Coombs). He is reportedly a chef from Ireland who will fall in love with the werewolf, unaware of the kind of life she leads. Speculations are rife that Hope may not approve of Hayley's boyfriend.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.