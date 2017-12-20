'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers, Cast: Elijah-Centric Episode Announced

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The Originals" season 4.

Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is getting the spotlight in one episode of "The Originals" season 5, the concluding run of the vampire drama.

Show creator Julie Plec revealed in an interview with TV Guide what this special installment titled "Ne Me Quitte Pas" has in store for fans:

Three episodes in, we actually get an episode that is Elijah from start to finish, and it's the first time we've ever done that. We get to see where Elijah left off in that episode so long ago, and what he's been doing in the seven years that's passed.

To illustrate further what "The Originals" season 5 episode centered on Elijah is like, she compared it to an installment of the HBO series "The Leftovers" in which one character was used to tell the story.

This means that the episode will likely feature little to no presence of the other Mikaelsons and will see Elijah in each and every scene, which makes sense since it is set during a time that the siblings were apart.

It might also have to do with the recently announced new character named Antoinette played by Jaime Murray. She is described a beautiful, "old-school" vampire who meets Elijah after losing his memories. She has a "flirtatious, free-spirited nature" that obscures the dark secrets she is harboring about her painful past.

Making this "The Originals" season 5 episode more special is that series lead star Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus, will be behind the camera to direct it. This will be the third episode that the actor pulled double duty on and off camera as a director.

Filming for "The Originals" season 5 recently wrapped with the cast and crew sharing photos and videos from the set as they prepare to film the last scene, which sees Klaus and Elijah under the New Orleans night sky.

"The Originals" season 5 will premiere in 2018.