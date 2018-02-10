'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Elijah to Soon Find Out That He is No Ordinary Being

Facebook/The Originals Despite losing his memory in the season 4 finale, it will not take long for Elijah to find out in the upcoming season 5 that he is no ordinary being.

While Elijah (Daniel Gillies) lost all his memories in the previous season of "The Originals," it will not take long for him to realize in the upcoming fifth and final season of The CW series that he is no ordinary person after all.

The season 4 finale of "The Originals" featured Elijah losing his memories, thanks to Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). However, while he looked at peace and okay when Klaus (Joseph Morgan) secretly checked on him in France, Gillies teased in an interview that it won't take long for his character to realize that he is no ordinary individual. Because of this discovery, it is now suspected that Elijah may be soon drawn back to his real family.

According to reports, "The Originals" season 5 episode 3 will be devoted to Elijah's life in France. While nothing much is known how the upcoming episode will pan out, Gillies also revealed that it is one of the best that he has ever done in the show, although it deviates from the usual pace that the cast and crew have been accustomed to.

Meanwhile, apart from the curiosity on how Elijah will be without any recollection of who he really is, fans are also excited about the reunion of Klaus and Caroline (Candice King), whose team-up started in "The Vampire Diaries," the mother series of "The Originals."

While the stint of the pair in "The Vampire Diaries" was so popular because of the characters' romantic chemistry, Julie Plec, showrunner of "The Originals" revealed in an interview with TV Line that their reunion in the upcoming season 5 of the spinoff series may not be exactly what fans hope it to be.

"I think what people can expect and count on is a nice thread of Caroline as a guidance counselor to Klaus in terms of fatherhood...She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she's very quick to recognize that he's not doing a very good job," Plec said.

The fifth and final season of "The Originals" begins airing on The CW this April 20.