'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Hayley to Deal with the Pain of Elijah Forgetting Her

The fifth and final season of "The Originals" arrives this April 20.

The upcoming fifth and final season of "The Originals" will feature Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) bearing the pain of seeing Elijah (Daniel Gillies) moving on without her.

While "The Originals" showrunner Julie Plec has teased that there is a possibility for Hayley and Elijah to reunite in the upcoming final season of The CW series, it would not happen early on in the story. According to the producer, the early part of the series' story will first follow Elijah's journey as a free man after his memory as a Mikaelson has been removed in the season 4 finale of "The Originals."

Plec further revealed that, because Elijah is now free of the pain and responsibilities that come with being a Mikaelson, there will be some major changes in the dynamics among the characters of "The Originals," and one of which is Hayley finally moving with her life sans the presence of her love.

However, moving on with her life without Elijah will not be easy for Hayley. In fact, it has been reported that she will even form a relationship with a human just so she can forget him.

Apart from featuring Hayley's pain due to watching Elijah living her life without remembering her, it is alleged that the upcoming fifth and final season of "The Originals" will also offer the viewers one whole episode devoting to Elijah's new life and journey for the past seven years away from his family. Reportedly, this episode will also shed light on how he met and established a friendship with a vampire named Antoinette(Jaime Murray), who is slated to debut via "The Originals" season 5 episode 3.

"Being able to write a narrative for Elijah that allowed him to live an entirely different life and imagining what that life would look like was a lot of fun," Plec said.

