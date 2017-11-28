'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Hope to Rebel Against Hayley

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Promotional photo for "The Originals"

Hope (now played by Danielle Rose Russell) will have the complexity of a regular teenager in the final season of "The Originals."

When asked what kind of relationship Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) would have with her child, executive producer Julie Plec said that it would be a "classic mother-daughter chaos." This may mean that just like people her age, Hope will have tantrums primarily due to hormones even if she cannot be called a regular teen. Hayley will probably deal with an irritable adolescent who thinks she is old enough to decide for herself.

Plec also revealed an important detail about Hayley's storyline. According to her, there would be "equal measures" of pain and love in her and Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) relationship. This seem to suggest that their love story may not have a happy ending. In fact, speculations are rife that the Mikaelson family will cease to exist at the end of the series, save for Hope. Previously, it has been teased that the CW is planning a spinoff with Hope as the main protagonist.

Fans of the series are also eager to learn what will become of Klaus (Joseph Morgan). Teasers reveal that he will not take the separation with his siblings well. In a classic Klaus' manner, the hybrid will reportedly deal with his sadness by slaughtering people left and right whenever he feels like it. Last finale, the Mikaelsons were forced to split up to protect Hope from the Hollow. Klaus had to say goodbye to Elijah and Rebekah (Claire Holt).

It has been revealed that his former love interest, Caroline (Candice King), will arrive in New Orleans to help him cope with his depression. King said that her character would probably appear in several episodes since they have yet to finish filming Caroline's scenes for season 5.

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.