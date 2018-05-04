'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Antoinette's Mysterious Family Causing Danger in New Orleans?

Facebook/CWOriginals Charles Michael Davis as Marcel Gerard in 'The Originals'

Mysterious new threats are hovering over the French Quarter in "The Originals" season 5, but it may be connected to the new vampire family that Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) new friend Antoinette (Jaime Murray) mentioned in the past.

So far, Henry Benoist (Nicholas Alexander) was mysteriously murdered, and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) had been kidnapped. But the culprit for both crimes remains unknown. This is why the shadowy new vampire family in town is speculated to have a hand in both crimes.

Details about the new vampire family remain scarce, except for the information revealed by Antoinette about the rules and traditions that they follow which are a lot different from the Mikaelson's self-indulgent lifestyle.

But according to actor Charles Michael Davis, Antoinette's family can be considered a foolish bunch.

"They're real sneaky. They're a crazy family — literally they're a crazy family," the actor who plays the role of Marcel in the series told TV Guide. "The actors that play a part of the family are brilliant. I had the pleasure of directing them in my episode, [the sixth in this season], where we actually get to see them interact as a family. It's pretty underhanded what they do and the conflict within that family. You get to see another family that's just as messed up as the Originals, I think," he said.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The Originals" season 5 will center on the search for Hayley.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea," Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will get frustrated due to the lack of progress in their search for the mother of his daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). This will prompt him to take one member from each of the three supernatural factions in New Orleans as hostages to force them to provide information about Hayley's whereabouts.

But in a separate interview, Davis revealed that his character will have a different approach in the search and rescue mission for Hayley.

The actor shared that Marcel and Klaus will team up to look for Hayley, but they will have opposing opinions about how to handle the search. "They kind of have different ideas. Klaus thinks it's best to just start piling up bodies, and Marcel doesn't think that that's the best thing to do, so they have to try to compromise and remember that it's all for the sake of Hayley," he said. "You see them just walking through the Quarter, working together like a little CSI investigation," the actor further stated.

Meanwhile, Freya (Riley Voelkel) will return to Mystic Falls to see how Hope is doing, while the latter will be sent back to the Salvatore School where she will stay for safety reasons.

On the other hand, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) will ask Ivy (guest star Shiva Kalaiselvan) for help when he found out that Klaus' unpredictable behavior is beginning to worsen. This could affect the Mikaelsons' quest to look for Hayley.

The CW will air the next episode of "The Originals" season 5 on Wednesday, May 9, at 9 p.m. EDT.