'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Klaus Breaks 'Hope' Pact With Siblings

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will be the first of the Mikaelson siblings to break the pact in protecting his daughter in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

In the trailer released for the new installment, Klaus can be seen watching an oblivious Elijah (Daniel Gillies) while the latter is playing the piano. It has been previously teased that Elijah has spent the years of being away from his family in France.

Now, Elijah is a musician, who able to pursue his passion without the burden of knowing who he is. He asked Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) to erase his memories when the Mikaelsons had to separate to save Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). The only way to do that was to store parts of the Hollow's soul in four Original bodies.

While Klaus stayed in New Orleans, Rebekah (Claire Holt) went to New York. On the other hand, Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) was last seen in a jeweler shop in San Francisco, California, getting an engagement ring for Davina (Danielle Campbell).

The deal with Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) forced them to never see each other again. The promo, however, shows Klaus breaking that promise. He looks as if he is about to cry, watching Elijah at peace with his world. His brother does not seem to recognize him, even when their eyes met. However, Klaus is prepared to test the fates just to see how the other is faring.

Meanwhile, the trailer surprisingly does not show any scene of Klaus' reunion with Caroline (Candice King). King was supposed to appear in only one episode, but now, she's set to appear in more. Her character is meant to meet up with Klaus and help him accept the sad truth about his family.

"Klaroline" fans are crossing their fingers that their failed romance would bloom again. In a recent interview, King hinted that it could happen. Caroline is set to appear in five episodes and a lot can happen in that span of time.

"Julie Plec always had a very clear idea of what she wanted for Caroline and Klaus together. It wasn't exactly always in line with what the fans wanted for those characters...she wrote very important moments that she wanted for those characters, but I think she also gave a lot to the fans and what they wanted to see," King said. She added: "When 'Vampire' ended, it was just supposed to be a quick little pop-in to say goodbye to the Caroline and Klaus storyline for the fans. We all felt that it would be really significant and important for anyone who supported – or 'shipped' as the kids say – those two together."

When Klaus first met Caroline in Mystic Hollow, they had a tumultuous relationship. He was the villain, and though they were very much attracted to one another, it had to end at some point. Then, Caroline turned into a vampire and became involved with Stefan (Paul Wesley). They got married and was happy until his death.

The blonde is expected to still be grieving over her husband. She and Klaus are in the same in this predicament, as both need someone to hold them and assure that things are going to be fine.

"The Originals" season 5 will air premiere on Wednesday, April 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.