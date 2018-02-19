'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Kol Revels in Married Life with Davina

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Kol's (Nate Buzolic) married life with Davina (Danielle Campbell) will soon be disturbed by family drama in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

As TV Guide reports, the new installment will see Kol happily married to the witch of his dreams. He and Davina are expected to have sealed the deal in the new storyline. The last time Kol was shown in the series, he was buying an engagement ring for his lady love. His and Davina's romance has been fraught with blood and trouble. Even when she was dead, he never stopped believing that they were meant to be together.

As much as Kol wants to distance himself from the Mikaelson drama, his duty to his siblings will send him back to New Orleans soon enough. Seeing his brothers and sisters are bound to be an unnerving moment for him since they were the reason Davina was killed in the past. Although the Hollow has been defeated, new enemies are expected to arise and hunt down the Originals. This will prove to be a problem since the siblings have been forced to separate last finale.

Meanwhile, season 5 will reveal what happened to Elijah (Daniel Gillies) since he left the city. To protect Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) from the Hollow, he agreed to store a part of its soul inside him. Spoilers reveal that in the years he has spent without his siblings, Elijah is living a peaceful life in France. He cannot remember his past life. Before he left, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) erased his memories so he would not find his way back home.

Viewers are also looking forward to seeing Caroline (Candice King) again. It has been revealed that she would play a huge role in the new storyline. Aside from managing the school for special children that Hope attends, Caroline is set to reunite with Klaus (Joseph Morgan). She will be there to support him as he struggles with parenting issues with his daughter.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.