(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The Originals" season 4.

It looks like the finale of "The Originals" will bring in as many familiar faces as possible.

It was recently confirmed that Leah Pipes will reprise her role as Camille in the final episode of "The Originals" season 5 and the whole vampire drama for that matter.

Photos from the set captured by the ever-dedicated fans of the series who want to get an early peek of what the final season of "The Originals" has in store also show that Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) will be sharing a moment in the finale.

This has media outlets thinking that the endgame is Klaroline after all. While Camille will be in Klaus' heart — he will likely be reminded of her with Pipes set to make her appearance — it seems that the show could be building up to Caroline and Klaus getting their happy ending in "The Vampire Diaries" spinoff.