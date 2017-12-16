'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Set Photos From Finale Filming Hint Klaroline Moment; Cast and Crew Bid Show Goodbye
It looks like the finale of "The Originals" will bring in as many familiar faces as possible.
It was recently confirmed that Leah Pipes will reprise her role as Camille in the final episode of "The Originals" season 5 and the whole vampire drama for that matter.
Photos from the set captured by the ever-dedicated fans of the series who want to get an early peek of what the final season of "The Originals" has in store also show that Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) will be sharing a moment in the finale.
This has media outlets thinking that the endgame is Klaroline after all. While Camille will be in Klaus' heart — he will likely be reminded of her with Pipes set to make her appearance — it seems that the show could be building up to Caroline and Klaus getting their happy ending in "The Vampire Diaries" spinoff.
Filming for "The Originals" season 5 has recently wrapped with the cast and crew including show creator Julie Plec sharing photos from behind the scenes.
Plec shared a selfie with King and another teasing the final scene ever filmed for the show, which involves Klaus and his brother Elijah (Daniel Gillies) hanging out and basking in the beauty of New Orleans at nighttime.
Morgan shared a video with Gillies before they shot the scene and shared it on Instagram. Gillies did the same with the two simultaneously filming their respective clips before the camera rolls for "The Originals" for one last time.clip, Morgan talked about packing up the dressing room.
The actor also posted another video with Gillies, this time, thanking fans for joining them in their journey in "The Originals."
We just wanted to say thank you for supporting us all these years. Wonderful, wonderful sometimes long and tedious years...
Gillies, on the other hand, bid his goodbye to his character, by sharing a photo of the final outfit he donned in "The Originals" season 5 finale.
Phoebe Tonkin, who plays Hayley, shared a bunch of photos that she has taken over the past five years working on the show. Riley Voelkel, who plays Freya, shared a photo with his "brother." She is also featured in a photo shared by Holt.