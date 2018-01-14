'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: The Key to This Major Reunion Is With Hope

(Photo: The CW A promotional still from "The Originals" season 4 finale, "The Feast of All Sinners."

It looks like it will be up to Hope to bring the Mikaelson family together in "The Originals" season 5.

It is no secret that they will find their way to each other, but the journey there will be rough, per series creator Julie Plec, who teased what Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is prepared to do:

Hope goes to great lengths, and not necessarily always on the up, to find ways to be reunited with the people that she loves. When you're a 15-year-old at a boarding school, that involves breaking some rules and possibly relying on some cute, charming, young male assistance to help you escape where you are so you can get home.

It appears that she is referring to Hope's new beau, the handsome vampire Roman played by "Descendants" star Jedidiah Goodacre.

"The Originals" season 5 will mark the end of the series. The spinoff intends to end on a big note with appearances from Caroline (Candice King) and Camille (Leah Pipes).

Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will be romantically entangled this season, but not with each other though. The former will be involved his new friend Antoinette (Jaime Murray) while the latter will get a bit too cozy with the flirty Irish chef Declan (Torrance Coombs).

As for the main villain that the Mikaelsons will have to deal with in the final year of their story, Plec teased:

The Big Bad this year is launched from an ideology more so than one singular person's nefarious desire. It's an ideology that was spawned almost a century ago, a movement that has been simmering and stewing over that century. It does have a personal connection to the Mikaelson family, but it also has a thematic resonance that is very timely.

"The Originals" premieres Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.