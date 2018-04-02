'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Vincent Foresees Deadly Threat Coming for the Mikaelsons

Facebook/cworiginals A promotional image for 'The Originals'

Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) foresees that a threat unlike anything they have encountered before will arise the moment the Mikaelsons reunite in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

The trailer released for the new season shows the witch giving a warning on the huge complication the Original vampire family will face the moment they see each other again.

Vincent seems to be not talking about the Hollow, the powerful specter that threatened the life of Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) in the previous installment.

It can be remembered that the Mikaelson siblings were forced to separate because the only way to save her was to store parts of the Hollow's soul in the four vampires' bodies. Klaus (Joseph Morgan) remained n New Orleans, whereas Rebekah (Claire Holt) went to New York. Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) left for San Francisco, California with Davina (Danielle Campbell), while Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is said to be in France.

The new menace is speculated to be more potent than the Hollow, a force that even Klaus and his siblings have yet to face in their thousands of years. The promo seems to suggest that it will even force Hope to show the extent of her powers to save her family.

Meanwhile, the clip also shows the meeting of Klaus and Elijah almost a decade after they last saw each other. It has been teased that by this time, Elijah is happily living a normal life in France as a musician. The teaser shows him playing a sweet melody on the piano while Klaus watches nearby. In a June interview with TVLine, showrunner Michael Narducci said that Klaus would not be able to resist checking up on his brother.

"But the emotional truth is that I believe some time has passed — enough time for Elijah to go off to start a new life — and Klaus just wanted to check in on his brother, the same brother who was always checking in on him. Klaus sees him, and I believe he wants to get some acknowledgement, but Elijah doesn't really. Just a head nod, then back to the piano. So Klaus knows his brother has found some tiny moment of peace, and he's able to now leave and get as far away from his siblings as possible with that knowledge," the EP teased.

Technically, Klaus is making a huge gamble, being near Elijah. Their proximity will trigger the reunification of the elements of the Hollow's soul and eventually, its reemergence. This was why Vincent made the Mikaelsons promise to never see each other again. Elijah even asked Marcel to erase his memories so that he would not be tempted to find his family. The vacant look he sent Klaus in the promo shows that he cannot recognize him. Klaus' eyes fill with tears as he watches his brother's skin burn where sunlight hits it.

Meanwhile, the promo photos show the much-awaited meeting of Klaus and Caroline (Candice King). While many fans are bemoaning the fact that not a single glimpse was seen of the blonde vampire in the teaser, the images released soon after are enough to satisfy. In the photos, Klaus is smiling at Caroline in a room full of dead bodies.

"The Originals" season 5 will air premiere on Wednesday, April 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.