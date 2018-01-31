Facebook/cworiginals Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) in 'The Originals'

Is there hope for Haylijah?

Despite all the obstacles that transpired between Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin), fans of "The Originals" are still hoping to see the two characters back together when the series returns for season 5.

But in an interview with TV Guide, Gillies hinted that his character might at least try to look back at their history together in the upcoming episodes of the series.

"As long as there's an Elijah and there's a Hayley, there will always be some kind of love story transpiring," the actor stated. "I think that at the very least we'll revisit who they are to each other."

This means that Elijah will snap out of his amnesia to remember all the romance that he shared with his brother Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) baby mama.

However, executive producer Julie Plec also mentioned that Hayley might have moved on with her life after spending a significant time away from Elijah and his family.

"It's been seven years since Elijah walked out of her life, and they didn't necessarily end in a way that felt like their relationship was closed," the executive producer stated. "When we get to see her seven years later, a nice surprise is that she actually seems to be doing OK. She's got this like smokey, blue-eyed, restaurateur who's got his eye on her."

Plec was talking about the character that will be portrayed by "Reign" alum Torrance Coombs named Declan. He is described as a coy and charming Irish chef who has no idea about the supernatural happenings in New Orleans as well as Hayley's background as a vampire.

Elijah, on the other hand, is expected to be involved with a new character named Antoinette that will be portrayed by Jaime Murray.

The CW will air the premiere episode of "The Originals" season 5 on Friday, April 20, at 8 p.m. EDT.