'The Originals' Season 5 Updates: Hope Gets Help In Bringing Her Family Back Together

Facebook/CWOriginals Promo image for "The Originals"

Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) will bring her family back together in the upcoming season of "The Originals."

Series creator Julie Plec revealed in an interview with TVLine that the daughter of Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will do everything in her power to unite the members of her family since the Mikaelsons had to split up in order to save her from the Hollow at the end of season 4.

"Hope goes to great lengths, and not necessarily always on the up, to find ways to be reunited with the people that she loves," the series creator stated.

Plec also hinted that Hope will have to break some rules in order to get what she wants, especially since she is currently restricted by the strict guidelines of the school that she was enrolled in. "When you're a 15-year-old at a boarding school, that involves breaking some rules and possibly relying on some cute, charming, young male assistance to help you escape where you are so you can get home," she also said.

According to the report, Plec might be referring to Hope's new schoolmate named Roman, played by "Descendants" star Jedidiah Goodacre. Entertainment Weekly previously revealed that the character can be described as Hope's mischievous but charming schoolmate. The report also mentioned that he is a recently turned vampire who became interested about her family after an unexplainable incident that she got involved into in their school.

This could mean that Hope will be working with Roman to do different stunts in order to reach out to her family members since she cannot go out of her boarding school. However, Plec did not mention in her recent statement if there is a chance for Hope and Roman to be linked romantically together in the upcoming episodes.

The CW will air the premiere episode of "The Originals" season 5 on Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. EDT.