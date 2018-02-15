'The Originals' Season 5 Updates: What To Expect in The Series Finale

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

It may take a while before The CW releases the premiere episode of "The Originals" season 5, but spoilers about the supernatural drama's final season continues to come out.

One of the most anticipated events in the show's upcoming fifth and final season is the reunion between "The Vampire Diaries" character Caroline Forbes (Candice King) and Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan).

The former lovers-turned-close friends were last seen in the series during a crossover episode with "The Vampire Diaries" titled "A Street Car Named Desire." But fans of the series will finally see them together again in at least three episodes before the series finale.

While details about Caroline's agenda for visiting New Orleans again remains under wraps, King revealed in an interview with US Weekly in October 2017 that it will be something to look forward to. "I can say that I worked a lot with Joseph Morgan," the actress stated. "The Klaroline fans will be very happy."

It can also be assumed that the reunion has something to do with Klaus' daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) since she was enrolled in Caroline's school at the end of season 4.

Reports also revealed that Klaus and Hope will be apart in the fifth season of "The Originals" since he was stuck in the Hollow when the previous season concluded. But the young Mikaelson will reportedly do everything that she can to fix that, which could possibly change their situation.

The upcoming season will also focus on Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) amnesia. Since all his memory has been wiped out, it can be expected to see the season feature how he will be reunited with his family. He will also meet a new friend named Antoinette (Jaime Murray), who may or may not help him in his situation.

The CW is scheduled to air the premiere episode of "The Originals" season 5 on April 20, at 8 p.m. EST.