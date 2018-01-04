'The Originals' Season 5 Updates: Will Elijah And Hayley End Up Together?

Facebook/cworiginals Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) in 'The Originals'

The final season of "The Originals" is about to start, but fans are still wondering if Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) can still end up together in season 5.

Elijah and Hayley first fell in love with each other when he found out that she was carrying his brother Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) child. But they have to be apart after Hayley married Jackson Kenner (Nathan Parsons). Despite Jackson's death, the two remained separated until Elijah forgot everything about his family, including all of his memories that involved Hayley.

While nothing seems impossible in the world of the vampires and werewolves in "The Originals," it does not mean that the former lovers could still find their way back to each other's arms anytime soon.

In a statement released through TVLine, series creator Julie Plec revealed that it will still take some time before the characters reconnect with each other because she is still having fun in coming up with new beginnings for every character in the show.

"Being able to write a narrative for Elijah that allowed him to live an entirely different life and imagining what that life would look like was a lot of fun," the series creator stated.

Reports also revealed that Elijah will meet someone new in season 5 of "The Originals." According to a separate report, he will encounter an "old school" vampire named Antoinette soon after he lost his memories. The free-spirited and flirtatious vampire who hides a lot of dark secrets about her difficult past will be portrayed by actress Jaime Murray.

While there is no news yet regarding the type of relationship that Antoinette will have with Elijah, it can be assumed that she might be his new love interest or the newest villain of the supernatural drama.

The CW has yet to announce the release date of "The Originals" season 5.