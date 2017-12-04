'The Orville' Season 1 Finale Spoilers: Kelly Goes on a Dangerous Mission

Facebook/TheOrville Promotional image for 'The Orville'

The upcoming episode of "The Orville" season 1 will see Ed (Seth MacFarlane) and Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) thinking about rekindling their relationship.

The synopsis of the season 1 finale, titled "Mad Idolatry," states that Ed and Kelly's reconsideration of their romance will be put on hold when the latter goes on a mission. Along with Isaac (Mark Jackson) and Gordon (Scott Grimes), Kelly will investigate the origins of an uncharted star. However, their plan will be derailed when all three of them crash-land on a planet that is from another universe entirely.

Kelly will be faced with a tough choice, and the decision she will ultimately make will result in unexpected long-term consequences for the planet. Her decision will not only affect the planet, but it will also place Ed in a tough spot.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the crew members of the Orville encountering a planet that "just appeared out of thin air." Nobody knows its origins, and they are all confused by the situation. The mission is dubbed as dangerous, with Ed warning the three that they could very well perish on the planet. The clip teases one of the crew members dying, and Kelly tells an unseen person that they can never repay them for their actions.

With season 1 almost coming to an end, fans of "The Orville" are likely preparing themselves for a drought. However, they can rest assured knowing that Fox has already renewed the series for a second season. The renewal was ordered in early November. And, while critics have panned the series, viewers seem to like it.

"Once again Seth has struck a powerful chord with viewers. He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor. We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season," said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president. "We can't wait to see where 'The Orville' travels in the second."

"The Orville" season 1 finale will air on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.