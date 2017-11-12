'The Orville' Season 1 Spoilers: The Ship Is Under Attack; Alara Questions Herself

Facebook/TheOrville Promotional image for 'The Orville'

The upcoming episode of "The Orville" season 1 will see the ship under attack by a mysterious and scary enemy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Firestorm," states that a fire will break out on The Orville, resulting in the tragic death of one of the crew members. Apart from that, other strange and frightening events begin taking place on the ship, which will lead Alara (Halston Sage) to wonder whether she is up to the job.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Alara and Gordon (Scott Grimes) in defense mode as the latter screams, "What do we do?" Alara says they should run, making it clear that they are in danger.

Meanwhile, Ed (Seth MacFarlane) wants to know what is going on inside The Orville, as it revealed that the ship is under attack. Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) is in peril as she dangles from the side of the ship. Dubbed as the crew's "scariest adventure yet," it definitely seems like a lot is on the line. It looks like Alara is specifically at the center of the mystery, as a chilling voice haunts the crew.

"You have no idea what's coming for you," the eerie voice says, as Alara turns around before the video cuts to black.

With only four episodes left in the season, fans will have to say goodbye to their favorite crew soon. However, they can rest assured knowing "The Orville" will be back. As previously reported, Fox gave the sci-fi comedy-drama an early renewal.

"Once again Seth has struck a powerful chord with viewers. He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said. "We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season. We can't wait to see where 'The Orville' travels in the second."

"The Orville" season 1 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.