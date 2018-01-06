'The Orville' Season 2 Premiere Delayed? Seth MacFarlane Hints 2019 Return

"The Orville" season 2 won't likely be ready for a 2018 return in the fall. Creator Seth MacFarlane hinted that it's possible the show's premiere will be delayed until 2019.

Facebook/TheOrville Seth MacFarlane is currently writing the scripts to "The Orville" season 2.

The actor, writer and producer discussed plans for "The Orville" season 2 with the Television Critics Association. He confirmed that he's writing the new episodes but the show might not finish production by fall.

"There's too much to do," MacFarlane told the panel.

The second season of the space series, however, will have longer episode counts this time. MacFarlane confirmed there will be 14 episodes, up from 12 in season 1, but he won't be writing 22 episodes.

"I'd rather do fewer episodes and have them be better content-wise than do 22 and have them be filler," the writer said.

Apart from his work on "The Orville," MacFarlane is also still overseeing the long-running animated series "Family Guy." He revealed that there's a potential crossover in the works. There's a script just waiting for an approval.

FOX renewed "The Orville" season 2 in November following satisfactory debut. The show did well in its 18-49 demographics with 8.6 million viewers weekly and became the network's most-watched new series since the debut of "Empire" in 2015.

Fans of the show can expect more fun in "The Orville" season 2. MacFarlane revealed they will there will be genuine science fiction stuff. Critics initially wrote off the show as a parody of "Star Trek" because it had more emphasis on the jokes. Fans, including hardcore "Star Trek" fans, however, ended up loving the series.

MacFarlene leads the cast of "The Orville" as Capt. Ed Mercer. Joining him in the fleet are Adrienne Palicki (Commnander Kelly Grayson), Peter Macon (Lt. Commander Bortus), Halston Sage (Lt. Alara Kitan), Penny Johnson Herald (Dr. Claire Finn), Scott Grimes (Lt. Gordon Malloy) and J. Lee (Lt. Commander John LaMarr).

"The Orville" season 1 is available for streaming on FOX On Demand app.