'The Perfectionists' News: 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Casts 'Descendants' Star

(Photo: Instagram/sofiacarson) Sofia Carson joins the "Pretty Little Liars" family.

The highly anticipated "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff "The Perfectionists" has officially welcomed Sofia Carson to its cast.

The "Descendants" star broke the news about her casting in the new series with showrunner Marlene King in a video shared on social media by Freeform.

While the two played coy in the short announcement clip as to who she will portray in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," it was confirmed not long after that she will play the role of Ava, who is described as "a beautiful trendsetting blogger and coder, who strives to be a fashion icon."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Welcome to the Liars family, @SofiaCarson! Sofia joins the cast of spinoff pilot “#PrettyLittleLiars: The Perfectionists” as Ava, a beautiful trendsetting blogger and coder, who strives to be a fashion icon. She joins @SashaaPieterse @JanelParrish. pic.twitter.com/bJIucBJGiw — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) January 29, 2018

Carson is joining Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who starred in the mothership series as Alison and Mona, respectively. The two took to Twitter to welcome their new co-star.

Welcome to the fam

The new "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" got a lot of love from stars of the original. Lucy Hale, who starred in the original but won't be back for the spinoff, congratulated Carson on the new gig and told her to "have fun."

Sara Shephard, the author behind the "Pretty Little Liars" books and "The Perfectionists" novel where the shows are based on, is also very happy about the casting.

Readers of the book would know that Ava is just one of the slew of characters in the book that they will see in the series so more information on the cast should be revealed in the coming weeks or months.

The official synopsis for the pilot for "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" reads:

Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" has no premiere date yet.