Facebook/prettylittleliars Promotional image for 'Pretty Little Liars'

"The Perfectionists" has completed its list of cast members.

According to TVLine, The CW has announced the full list of cast members that comprise the upcoming "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off. It is already known that Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will be reprising their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively, but now, other characters have been added to the mix.

The network has revealed that Sydney Park, who is known for her work on AMC's "The Walking Dead," will portray Caitlin, a character described as "smart and driven" and "thrives under pressure." Caitlin is also "the perfect daughter of two perfect mothers" and aspires to be a politician just like her Senator mother.

Kelly Rutherford has also been tapped to play Claire Hotchkiss, who lives by the belief that "perfection is attainable." Claire also "pulls the strings behind the scenes to get what she wants." Claire and her husband founded Hotchkiss Industries, as well as Beacon Heights University. This is not Rutherford's first time working with the network, as she previously played the role of Lily van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl."

Eli Brown, on the other hand, will give life to the role of Dylan, who is described to be "deeply committed to his two passions, his music and his boyfriend Andrew." Dylan is a skilled cellist and "feels the need to be the best in all of his endeavors."

Finally, Hayley Erin, who is best known for her work on "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital," will be portraying a "mysterious, unnamed role." "The Descendants" star Sofia Carson was also previously announced to be playing the role of Ava, a new character in the "Pretty Little Liars" universe.

As previously reported, Charlie Craig and I. Marlene King are attached to serve as co-showrunners and executive producers of the upcoming spin-off series, which takes place one or two years after the events of the "Pretty Little Liars" finale.

"The Perfectionists" does not have a premiere date yet.