The Predator Comes To 'Ghost Recon Wildlands'

Ubisoft Ghost War is a free Player Vs Player (PvP) update to "Ghost Recon Wildlands."

Ubisoft has launched a new update to "Ghost Recon Wildlands" and with it is a very special guest. Can players survive an encounter with one of the greatest killer known to mankind? Guess it's time to find out as The Predator makes its debut to the open-world tactical shooter.

After three decades since Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch went mano-a-mano with the alien in the jungles of Central America. Now it's time for a new group of special operators to face it in a new special event running from Dec. 14 through early January.

"At Ubisoft Paris, we have been fans of the Predator for a long time and are thrilled to bring such an iconic character to our game" said Ubisoft senior producer Nouredine Abboud in a statement. "The challenge is full of references to the original Predator movie, and we cannot wait to see the reaction of our players!"

According to Abboud, the event is meant to recreate the tension of the original film. Players will get to see hints of the alien's presence before encountering it such as skinned bodies hanging upside-down. The recent trailer stays true to the original featuring a lush Central American jungle as the setting.

"Ghost Recon Wildlands" players can take on The Predator in four-player co-op or, if they're brave enough, in solo mode. They will have to hunt the elusive creature while being hunted themselves in order to win exclusive items like a mask with Predator vision. Players can also purchase a Predator Pack via the in-game store, which contains 15 new customized items, including movie-inspired weapons and a close combat move.

Not much else is known about the event but players expect to find out more details today when it launches in-game. There's also the addition to the Ghost War PVP mode in the form of a new soldier inspired by Dutch himself, who will be able to engage a "battle rage" berserker mode as well.

"Ghost Recon Wildlands" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.