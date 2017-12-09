'The Predator' Release Date, News: Movie to Shed Light on Why Predators Have Come to Earth

Youtube/PredatorsTheMovie A screenshot from the trailer of the 2010 movie "Predators."

New plot details about "The Predator" emerged earlier this week, revealing that the upcoming film will shed light on why the Predators have come to Earth in the first place. While director Shane Black said previously that "The Predator" isn't a reboot of the previous film, one of its stars, Jake Busey, recently revealed that "The Predator" will be connected to "Predator 2."

It was confirmed earlier this year that Jake Busey will play the son of Peter Keyes, played by his real-life father Gary Busey, from "Predator 2." This week, the young actor talked about how Black's franchise reboot is going to connect to the previous film. "This one definitely falls in line with the original franchise in that it does focus on the technology that the Predators have. It focuses on what the goal of the Predator is, and what their modus operandi, and why they come to the planet, and that type of thing. It's definitely in line with the original franchise," he said.

Jake went on to reveal that the upcoming film will be set after "Predator 2," which was released in 1990 but was set in 1997 in Los Angeles. "The third movie, 2010's 'Predators,' took place on another world and wasn't set in a specific year. So, 'The Predator' will take place between those two movies," he revealed.

Back in October, Thomas Jane also revealed that "The Predator" centers on a group of shocked soldiers being transferred to a military hospital. According to him, one member of the group is being targeted by the government because he witnessed firsthand the landing of a Predator ship on Earth. The film is set in a suburban neighborhood, where the unsuspecting soldiers will realize that they are surrounded by bloodthirsty hunter-aliens.

"The Predators" will arrive in theaters on Aug. 3, 2018.