Youtube/PredatorsTheMovie A screenshot from the trailer of the 2010 movie "Predators."

"The Predator" wrapped production last summer, but new reports reveal that its cast and crew are already gearing up for oms reshoots in Canada. There have also been reports surfacing of Arnold Schwarzenegger making a cameo in the film despite the actor's previous statement dismissing rumors that he'd make an appearance in the film.

On March 12, "The Predator" will head back to Canada to begin the reshoots, which will run for two weeks until March 29. It remains unclear what Shane Black is going to film by then, but he'll most likely add to the action element of the film or even make room for Schwarzenegger's cameo.

There have been speculations that the "Predator" cast and crew could have just been keeping the Schwarzenegger surprise under wraps and that the actor could actually be making a surprise appearance in the film. As of now, however, neither the actor nor the director of "The Predator" has confirmed the "Terminator" star's involvement in the project, so fans should take such speculations with a grain of salt.

Some reports also reveal that test screenings of "The Predator" did not turn out well because of the film's comedic element, so Black is possibly reducing the humor in the film and replace it with more dramatic elements. While the original "Predator" movie also featured humor, the film was still more of an action thriller with sci-fi elements. Considering that, some fans deem it unwise to suddenly use comedy to navigate its reboot.

As of this writing, no footage from the upcoming reboot has been released yet, and exact plot points for the film are still mostly unknown. Previously, however, it was revealed that the movie would take place in a suburban area where soldiers battle against the alien hunters.

"The Predator" is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 3.